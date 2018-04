Gold Coast (AUS) 5 - 14 Apr 2018



Fixtures Friday 13 April 2018 (GMT+10)

Men Placing 9-10 South Africa - Wales 2 - 3

Men Placing 7-8 Canada - Pakistan 1 - 3

Women Placing 5-6 South Africa - Canada 1 - 3

Men Placing 7-8 Scotland - Malaysia 2 - 1

Men Semifinal India - New Zealand 1 - 3 (3rd quarter)

21:45 Men Semifinal Australia - England



Fixtures Saturday 14 April 2018 (GMT +10)

10:30 Women Bronze Medal England - India

12:45 Women Gold Medal New Zealand - Australia

19:00 Men Bronze Medal

21:15 Men Gold Medal



Final Placings

Men

1.

2.

3.

4.

5. Malaysia

6. Scotland

7. Pakistan

8. Canada

9. Wales

10. South Africa

Women

1. Australia or New Zealand

2. Australia or New Zealand

3. England or India

4. England or Australia

5. Canada

6. South Africa

7. Malaysia

8. Scotland

9. Wales

10 Ghana

Official Gold Coast CWG site