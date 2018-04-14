By Elizabeth Mburugu





Perennial rivals Upper Hill and St Anthony’s Kitale will battle it in the boys’ hockey finals as this year’s Brookside Secondary Schools National Term One Games end today at Kangaru School.





The final will be a repeat of last year ‘s encounter which St Anthony’s carried the day forcing Upper Hill to settle for second best.



However, they will have to be at their best as they are yet to win convincingly. At the group stage, their only victory was against Thika High.



