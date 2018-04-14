Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Upper Hill boys face St Anthony’s Kitale

Published on Saturday, 14 April 2018 11:00 | Hits: 23
By Elizabeth Mburugu


Upper Hill's Maurice Ouma (left) and William Cheruiyot of Narok School during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Term 1 Games at Friends Kamusinga Boys High School, Nzoia region in Bungoma County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Perennial rivals Upper Hill and St Anthony’s Kitale will battle it in the boys’ hockey finals as this year’s Brookside Secondary Schools National Term One Games end today at Kangaru School.



The final will be a repeat of last year ‘s encounter which St Anthony’s carried the day forcing Upper Hill to settle for second best.

However, they will have to be at their best as they are yet to win convincingly. At the group stage, their only victory was against Thika High.

The Standard Online

