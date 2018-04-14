By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Anderson Thunderbolts is eyeing the second spot in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL), as Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts are almost assured of the League title.





SSTMI Thunderbolts have opened up an eight point lead with maximum points after seven matches, and will be difficult to chase at this point.



Anderson, whose best finish in the JHL to date is third, are second right now on 13 points after six matches and will have to beat Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) at the Azlan Shah Stadium today to keep their dream alive.



And their two more matches are against Sabah Sports School Resilient followed by Pahang Sports School Thunderbolts.



"We must collect full points against Olak to keep the second spot in sight as after tomorrow (today) we have tougher matches against Sabah and Pahang," said Anderson coach Nizam Hashim.



Olak are lying at the bottom of the table after losing all six matches. They have let in 35 goals and only scored three.



Anderson on the other hand, have won four, drew one and lost one match. And even though they have only scored 15 goals, but they have a good defence and only let in six goals in six matches.



"We can't afford a slip at this stage as UniKL and Pahang both have 12 points and will also be aiming for the second spot," said Nizam.



Bukit Jalil Sports School, on 10 points, are the other challengers to Anderson's quest.



"As a school team, we are still the best in Perak, but as a JHL club we have yet to finish this high and so I believe my players will give their best against Olak for starters."



Olak will also be fighting their own battle today to avoid relegation to Division two together with Perlis Young Lions who have also yet to win a single point after six matches.



SUNDAY: Division One -- Sabah SS Resilient v PJCC Tigers (Likas, 4pm), SSTMI v SMKDBL UniKL v (SSTMI, 4pm), Anderson Thunderbolts v Old La Sallians Association Klang (Azlan Shah, 5pm), Pahang SS Thunderbolts v Bukit Jalil SS Thunderbolts (National Stadium, 8pm), SSTMI Thunderbolts v Perlis Young Lions (SSTMI, 6pm).



Division Two: Group A: Datuk Taha v SSP-MSP (Seremban II, 5pm), MSNT-PHT-SMKPM v MSSPP - PSHA Jnr (Batu Buruk, 5pm); Group B: MSSP Stinger v TBSS Tampin (Perlis, 5pm), Johor Baru v Sains Batu Pahat (Batu Pahat, 5pm), SMGKR Boys v MSSPP - PSHA (Gunung Rapat, 5pm); Group C: KL Vipers v MSS Selangor (KLHA, 5pm).



