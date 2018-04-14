

Scotland Under 18 Boys v Poland – photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland`s under 18 boys’ side lost the three match series 2-1 against Poland at Clydesdale over the last few days, part of their build-up for the U18 European Youth Championships II in Wales later this year.





The Scots youngsters started the series brightly against Poland, a side in the top flight of European youth hockey, and took the first game with a comfortable 4-1 victory. The home side were two up in only eight minutes, both Andrew McConnell and Robbie Croll had scored at penalty corners. Just on the stroke of half-time Fraser Heigh converted another set piece for a 3-0 lead.



Although the Poles pulled one back in the second half, with three minutes left Croll added a fourth for the Scots.



The second encounter was a much closer affair, in fact it was goalless at the interval. This time it was Poland who took the initiative with strikes by Gracjan Jarzynski and Wojciech Ruthowski. Heigh pulled one back for Scotland at a penalty corner with just five minutes remainding but the Poles held on to win 2-1 in the end.



And so it was set up for the decider, in six minutes the visitors went ahead through Eryk Bembenek, but two minutes later Heigh was again in target for the equaliser. The Poles took a 2-1 lead into the break through Jerzy Wisniewski. The second half belonged to Poland with further strikes by Mikolaj Marczynski and Tomasz Bemenek for a comfortable 4-1 win and the series.



Scottish Hockey Union media release