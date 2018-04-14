



LANCASTER, Pa. – In front of a packed stadium at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 15 Chile in the third game of the series, presented by Citi. USA got on the board first late in the first quarter and Chile found the equalizer five minutes into the second but not before USA regained the lead by tallying two goals in two minutes. The red, white and blue would add two more in the fourth to secure the 5-1 win.





"We were creating some opportunities, just weren't able to finish in the beginning," said Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.)."They have a very strong goalie, who we have seen play really well the last two games, so we needed to go around her and use the extra pass. Once we were able to do that we were able to get the ball in the goal."



The match started with USA quickly taking possession to their attacking end. Momentum was with USA for a period of time, but they were unable to threaten through Chile’s defense. In the 9th minute, Chile generated some attack getting their first circle entry but Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.) was there to make the defensive stop. It took until the final minute of the quarter for USA to get a positive outcome in the circle. What was initially called a penalty stroke, was referred by Chile and turned into a penalty corner for USA. On the attempt, Sharkey sent a straight shot down to Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) on the right post who was in the perfect position to deflect it in for a 1-0 lead.



USA continued to dominate possession but faltered in the 20th minute when Chile’s Kim Jacob was able to split the defense and send a reverse shot into the cage. The score line wouldn’t remain tied for long as Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) was able to give USA the lead again two minutes following. Another two minutes after that, Sharkey added another goal on a pass from Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.). A few more looks came for both sides, but the halftime score stood in favor of USA, 3-1.



Quick off the restart, Sharkey immediately found room in the circle to get off a low angled backhand shot that was saved by Chile’s new goalkeeper Claudia Schuler. Play turned stagnant for a period as a lot of action took place between the 25-yard lines before USA turned into an offensive threat. Multiple shots on goal tested Schuler before USA earned a penalty corner in the 45th minute. Unsuccessful on the chance, the quarter ended with the score not changing.



USA continued to knock and two minutes into the final frame Sharkey sent a backhand cross toward the goalmouth that was tipped in by a diving Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.). Captain Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) added the 5th and final goal in the 57th minute. She intercepted a Chile pass, dumped it to Sharkey and grabbed the rebound off Schuler in time for an upright reverse shot past the goalkeeper. USA would then run out the clock, ending the game with a final score of 5-1.



"The first game our intent was decent, but not really with the gas pedal all the way down mentality," said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, on recapping on the series so far. "I was very happy that we came back and didn't give up our fight. Today, it was important for me that we could replicate our performance Wednesday. In some aspects it was a little less but in others, it was way better. Hopefully, tomorrow we can combine both, play with the intent, urgency and going forward with speed, and at the same time defensively staying calm and composed and not give up any corners or goals."



The fourth and final game of the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Chile, presented by Citi, series is tomorrow, Saturday, April at 6:30 p.m. ET.



USFHA media release