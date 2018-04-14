Ben Somerford







Retiring Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles says he’s achieved one goal by qualifying to play in Saturday’s 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal match but is far from content.





Australia edged England 2-1 in Friday night’s gripping semi-final to clinch a spot in Saturday’s final against New Zealand from 9.15pm AEST at Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



The final will be 34-year-old Knowles’ final match for Australia, having announced his retirement prior to the Commonwealth Games, ending a decorated 324-game career.



“I set my goal to play in the Commonwealth Games final at 9.15pm on Saturday night,” Knowles said.



“We’re there now. I want it for myself but I want it more for the 11 guys who don’t have a gold medal. There’s no lack of motivation for us.”



Australia did it the hard way in the semi-finals, reduced to eight outfield players for the final seven-and-a-half minutes after yellow cards to Tom Craig and Daniel Beale.



To make matters worse, England replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player, putting Australia under intense pressure given their numerical disadvantage.



Knowles, throughout his 324 games, said he’d never experienced anything like it.



“I’ve never played in a game like that,” he said. “I’ve played with a man down before and against a goalkeeper off, but never two players down against a goalkeeper off.



“When I think back about that, you’ve got to stick to what you talk about and you reflect back to those Friday morning meetings at 6am at Perth Hockey Stadium where you think ‘I wonder when this is ever going to matter’, it mattered last night.



“This is a group of guys who are switched on.”



Knowles was full of praise for the side for a gritty performance.



“It’s hard enough playing with 11 players on the field, let alone playing with nine and against a team that’s taken their goalkeeper off,” he said.



“What I will say is that’s as gritty a performance as I’ve seen for a long time.



“We desperately wanted to win for this crowd, this team and ourselves.



“I’m so proud to lead this group.”



Hockey Australia media release