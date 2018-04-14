Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan beat Canada 3-1 to finish seventh in Commonwealth Games hockey

Published on Saturday, 14 April 2018 11:00 | Hits: 16
GOLD COAST: Pakistan team came from behind to beat Canada 3-1 and clinch the seventh position in the XXI Commonwealth Games hockey competition here on Friday.



Canada went ahead in the first quarter through James Kirkpatrick goal in open play.

The North Americans kept the lead intact till the end of the second quarter although Pakistan were far better side in the second half.

Arslan Qadir then equalised followed by a fine goal from Mubashar Ali, who ended up Pakistan’s top scorer in the competition with four goals, to put their team ahead in the game by 2-1.

In the last quarter, Mohammad Irfan Jr completed the tally with his third goal of the event.

Dawn

