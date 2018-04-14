By AJITPAL SINGH and NOR HAIRULNIZAM WAHID





Coach Stephen Van Huizen. (NSTP/MOHD FADLI HAMZAH )



GOLD COAST: Coach Stephen Van Huizen believes his national hockey team are on the right track for the Indonesia Asian Games later this year following the promising performance at the Commonwealth Games.





Malaysia were ranked only sixth among teams in the tournament, but they finished fifth following a 2-1 win over Scotland in a classification match at the Gold Coast Hockey Stadium on Friday.



Scotland took the lead through Alan Forsyth in the 11th minute before Shahril Saabah (21st) and Amirol Arshad (39th) sealed the win.



For the record, Malaysia were without five regulars in goalkeeper S. Kumar, defenders Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin and Faiz Helmi Jali, midfielder Marhan Jalil and forward Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi.



Veteran Kumar is serving a provisional suspension for a doping offence while Faiz Helmi opted out to focus on studies. The others are nursing injuries.



"My team bounced back well after the opening 7-0 defeat to England and I am satisfied with our fifth place finish.



"Of course, there are areas we need to improve on. We did not do physical work leading up to this tournament as I had limited time with them due to commitments to the Malaysian League and Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



"We need to go back to the drawing board and make sure we get a good fitness programme in terms of running and strength ahead of the Asian Games.



"I think the players' skill level is already there... now we need to get them stronger and fitter," said Stephen.



On the performances of the fringe players, Stephen said: "This tournament has given me a good insight on them."



"I now have a bigger pool to work on and it will be tough to name my final team for the Asian Games when the other five players return,” said the former international.



Stephen also praised his goalkeepers, Hafizuddin Othman and Hairi Abdul Rahman in the absence of Kumar.





"They did good and bad things here. The duo still need to work on decision making. I believe the exposure will make them more confident as before this, Kumar was the No 1 keeper," he added.



The team will head to Argentina for six matches with the Olympic champions in May and then to Australia for five games in June or July.



