THE Malaysian hockey team did not play their best but it was enough to edge Scotland 2-1 to clinch fifth position in men’s hockey at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.





Malaysia started off sluggishly while world No. 23 Scotland created a number of chances with their aggressive play.



Scotland were rewarded with an early lead in the 11th minute off a field goal by Alan Forsyth.



The goal worked up the World No. 12 Malaysia who came back strongly in the second and third quarter to score two goals through Muhd Shahril Saabah (26th minute) and Amirol Aideed Arshad (39).



Malaysia played a total of five matches in the Games. They scored seven goals and conceded 11.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen said the players were complacent.



“The Scottish are a hardworking team and they pushed us to the maximum. Our players were not in good shape in front of goal,” he said.



Stephen said Malaysia would have enjoyed a good run if not for the demoralising 7-0 defeat to England in the opening match.



“We are ranked sixth and we finished fifth – so that’s okay,” said Stephen.



“We need to focus on the players’ fitness and the goalkeeping. We want to be well prepared for the Asian Games in Jakarta as the gold medal winners will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” he added.



The Star of Malaysia