Not only the poor conversion but defensive lapses too played a huge rule in India’s defeat.



A. Vinod





New Zealand players celebrate after scoring the second goal against India in the men’s semifinal hockey match at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos



New Zealand ended India’s hockey gold quest on Friday night, leaving it to play for third place against England.





New Zealand took an early lead and defended professionally to thwart the Indians, who did try their best to stage a comeback.



The Kiwis went ahead when Hugo Inglis got the ball past a helpless P.R. Sreejesh with a finely executed reverse flick. The counters launched by India did not work out, as the New Zealand defence quickly closed ranks and denied the Indians ball possession.



The New Zealand attack then got back into full swing and found the second goal following a terrible lapse by the Indian defence.



Manpreet Singh dented his reputation leaving the ball unchallenged and providing Stephen Jenness the opportunity to put the ball past Sreejesh.



The Indians were able to pull one back in the dying minutes of the second quarter, when a rash challenge from Kiwi captain Arun Panchia resulted in a penalty corner.



The conversion set-piece hit Shea McAleese on the line resulting in a penalty stroke. Harmanpreet Singh made no mistake.



The third quarter was fiercely fought, with the Indians on the attack and the Kiwis smartly defending, resulting in a rush of penalty corners. The Indians were, however, unsuccessful, while Marcus Child ensured a two-goal buffer, by scoring from close.



India struggled to catch up, but could only reduce the lead as Harmanpreet Singh got one more.



In the other semifinal, which again was a tense affair, Australia had to dig deep to quell England’s challenge and win 2-1.



The Hindu