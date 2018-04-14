Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

England thrash India to win hockey bronze

Published on Saturday, 14 April 2018 11:00 | Hits: 15
England beat India 6-0 to claim bronze in the women's hockey - the country's 100th medal at this Commonwealth Games.



Sophie Bray scored a hat-trick after Hollie Pearne-Webb had put England ahead, with Alex Danson and Laura Unsworth completing the rout.

The victory ensured England bounced back from their semi-final shootout loss to New Zealand.

England, who lost 2-1 to India in the group stage, have won a medal at every Games since hockey's 1998 introduction.

Captain Danson said: "It was a resilient performance. It's a relief when you've done the work at home, and you've got the tactics and the ability.

"This performance shows the grit that we're about. Sport is challenging, sport is tough. The best athletes are the most resilient, that's why I am so proud of this team. "

New Zealand beat Australia 4-1 in the gold medal match for their first Commonwealth title.

BBC Sport

