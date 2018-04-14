Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin wants his side to learn the lessons of their 2018 Commonwealth Games final defeat for their betterment ahead of the 2018 World Cup and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





Australia will compete at the World Cup in London in July and August, having lost 4-1 to New Zealand in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match on Saturday afternoon.



Gaudoin said strides had been made during the Hockeyroos’ Gold Coast campaign but implored them to learn from the tournament.



“I’m bitterly disappointed,” Gaudoin said. “I don’t think we came and played the game that we wanted today.



“New Zealand came and showed their experience in finals more than we did.



“What we want to do is make sure we use what happened today as an opportunity to learn and improve in our lead-up to the World Cup in July and also Tokyo in two years’ time.



“We’ve got a relatively young group who’ll learn a lot from this.



“I hope it sticks in their minds as to what it feels like because they have to expect and anticipate that all the time.”



The Hockeyroos group has evolved greatly since the 2016 Rio Olympics and the side missed the World League Final in New Zealand last year, so they’re short of big-game experience and the pressure which comes with that.



“We want them to understand it’s not good enough,” Gaudoin said.



“We don’t want to be second best and we want to be the winners on the podium.



“That’s why this is a great opportunity to play in front of a packed house in a pressured game which is what this was, as was the semi-final.



“We want to be able to use this to our advantage next time.”



Hockeyroos skipper Emily Smith echoed Gaudoin’s sentiment, insisting that they weren’t satisfied with a silver medal.



“I’m extremely disappointed,” Crookwell product Smith said. “There’s a lot to learn coming out of that final.



“It’s something we’ll have to make sure we use this opportunity. It becomes an opportunity to improve. It’s a huge motivation.



“To have this silver medal, while it’s pretty and looks awesome, it would’ve been much nicer if it was gold.



“This will motivate us over the next few months leading up until the World Cup.”



Hockey Australia media release