

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The New Zealand Women have written a new page in the history books after dominating Australia 4-1 to win their first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal.





Shiloh Gloyn electrified the vocal Kiwi fans in the 28th minute when she hammered a forehand shot past goalkeeper Rachael Lynch, giving New Zealand a 1-0 halftime lead.



New Zealand piled on pressure in the third quarter and opened a 3-0 buffer following penalty corner strikes from Rose Keddell and Olivia Merry.



Australia pegged a goal back through a Jodie Kenny flick 10 minutes from fulltime, but the chance of a home side comeback was snuffed out by terrific defence.



Anita McLaren sealed the famous result in the 56th minute when she sent home a trademark flick from another penalty corner.



Head coach Mark Hager was emotional speaking about the victory after the match, with the gold medal also completing the set for veterans Stacey Michelsen and Anita McLaren who both won silver in Delhi 2010 and bronze in Glasgow 2014.



“This means a hell of a lot to our group. We have found ourselves in crunch matches before but I’m just so pleased we were able to finally get across the line and win gold,” Hager said.



“The feeling is fantastic, this is a team I absolutely love being a part of and I’m proud of every single one of them.



“These players don’t make a lot of money but put in a tremendous amount of time and effort, mostly after hours, to get to where they are so this is thoroughly deserved.



“New Zealand gave me the chance 10 years ago to coach a national team and I’m so proud and privileged to have so many great players in the group and to be standing here with them now."



New Zealand 4: (Shiloh Gloyn 28’, Rose Keddell 34’, Olivia Merry 42’, Anita McLaren 56’)

Australia 1: (Jodie Kenny 50’)

Halftime: New Zealand 1-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release