

Scottish National Division 1 game Kelburne v Western Wildcats -Photo by Duncan Gray



Bromac Kelburne maintained their five point advantage at the top of men`s National League 1 with a 4-1 win over Western Wildcats at Auchenhowie. Jack McKenzie, Josh Cairns, Michael Christie and Craig Morton were on target for the champions, yet it was the Wildcats who opened with a reverse stick shot by Andrew McConnell.





Second placed Grange kept in touch with a hard-fought 3-1 win over neighbours Edinburgh University. A penalty corner strike by Frank Ryan gave Grange a narrow advantage at the interval. Another set piece conversion by Luke Cranney doubled Grange`s tally before Ewan Mackie replied for the students. The result was sealed when Ryan`s penalty corner strike was deflected home by Callum MacKenzie.



Grove Menzieshill consolidated their third place in the table with a 4-2 away win over Clydesdale at Titwood, and in so doing ended the home side`s winning three match sequence.



It looked good for the Titwood side when Danny Cain opened their account in 20 minutes following a quick free hit by Ewan Lindsay. But Albert Rowling replied at a penalty corner five minutes later, he drove home a rebound after Gordon Clarke had saved the initial shot. Just before the interval Cammie Golden put the Taysiders ahead from open play.



In the second half Paddy Lonergan won a penalty after a stick tackle and Chris McFadden converted from the spot to level at 2-2. With the game hanging in the balance Paul Martin scored twice to give the Dundonians the three points.



In the lower reaches Dundee Wanderers and Uddingston did not do themselves any real favours by drawing four each on Tayside. Wanderers will feel the more frustrated outfit, they led 3-1 and then 4-2, only to end up with a share of the points. Strikes by Bobby Ralph, Sean Dowie along with brothers Elliot and Fergus Sandison were only met by a double by Uddingston`s Brad Hughes. But in the closing exchanges goals from Lewis Gardner and Memat ensured that the Lanarkshire side left Dundee with a valuable point.



Inverleith recorded their first win of the season with a 4-3 win over Hillhead at Peffermill. Murray Fotheringham scored twice while the other goals came from Charlie Jack at a penalty corner and Stuart Hatton.





Clydesdale Western v Grove Menzieshill women, April 2018 – Photo by Andy Lovatt



Milne Craig Clydesdale Western made second spot in the women`s National League 1 their own with a well-deserved 2-1 win over rivals Grove Menzieshill. After a goalless first half, there were two goals inside a minute, Grove Menzieshill opened with a penalty corner strike by Emma Tennant. The celebrations were quickly stifled when Emma McGregor levelled for the Glasgow side.



Western had most of the pressure in the second half, Grove Menzieshill keeper Cath Rae made several good saves to keep her goal in-tact, but she was finally beaten by a fierce reverse stick shot by Jen Eadie for the winner.



Fourth placed Wildcats gave bottom side Kelburne a 5-1 defeat at Auchenhowie. Emily Powell, Lucy MacArthur, Heather Aitken, Megal Cox and Alex Stuart were on target for the Wildcats, Neave Halliday got the Paisley side`s consolation.



Watonians moved back into fifth place in the table with a strong 5-2 win over Hillhead.



But perhaps the result of the day came on Tayside where second bottom GHK saw off Dundee Wanderers 4-1. The visitors were three up in only 12 minutes through Georgie Clark, Lyndsey Waddell and Ava Smith.



While Amy Snelle pulled one back for the Taysiders in the second half, the victory was secured with a further strike by Katie Gardner.



Scottish Hockey Union media release