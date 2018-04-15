

Rob Haughton in action for Ireland against Scotland.



The Ireland Grand Masters Squads have been announced for the Celtic Cup Tournament in Lille, France (on 20th-22nd April 2018) at the Polo Hockey Club.





The over 60s Squad is strong and captain Keith Jess is in confident mode to retain the trophy, having had the likes of ex full Irish Internationals Robert Haughton and Ian O’Keeffe enhance the team, having moved up from 55’s level.



60’s Billy Pollock is expected to pass the 100 Ireland Master Caps milestone during the weekend.



The over 65s Squad, captained by Raymy Parker, is also getting stronger each year and is determined to challenge for their first trophy win.



Both squads under coaches, Sean Curran and Dwyne Hill, have been training hard, so best of luck to the boys against Scotland, Wales and France, play well!



Ireland Great Grand Masters (Over-65s): Crawford McKee (Chelmsford), Donald Fetherston (Mossley), Paul Tynan (Telford & Wrekin), Paul Moore (NICS), Raymy Parker (Bangor), Bill Sedgewick (Bourneville), John Fleming (Alford & District), Frank Nawn (Raphoe), Tom Carney (Guildford), Paddy Goode (YMCA), Tim Chillingworth (Dublin North), Stuart Switzer (Three Rock Rovers), Brian Chadwick (Dublin North), Graham Chisholm (YMCA), Keith Thomson (Annadale)



Coach: Dwyne Hill

Manager: Peter Chadwick

Physio: Sam Roshdy



Friday, April 20: Ireland v Scotland, 6pm

Saturday, April 21: Ireland v Wales, 11am

Sunday, April 22: Ireland v France, 11am



Ireland Grand Masters (Over-60s): Tim Hogg (Instonians), David Kiernan (Canterbury), Keith Jess (Lisnagarvey), Billy Pollock (Cliftonville), Martyn Cremin (East Grinstead), George Blackwood (Bangor), Henry Brown (Instonians), Andy Matthews (Gerard’s Cross), Sean Curran (Epsom), Roger West (Three Rock Rovers), Eddie O’Malley (Glenanne), Alan Wheeler (Dublin North), Richard Clarke (Pembroke), Ian O’Keeffe (Avoca), Rob Haughton (Three Rock Rovers), Peter Chadwick (YMCA)



Coach: Sean Curran

Manager: Peter Chadwick

Physio: Sam Roshdy



Friday, April 20: Ireland v Scotland, 7.30pm

Saturday, April 21: Ireland v Wales, 9am

Sunday, April 22: Ireland v France, 12.30pm



The Hook