

Stacey Michelsen and her Black Sticks produced one of the outstanding New Zealand results at the Commonwealth Games. ALISHA LOVRICH/PHOTOSPORT



Black Sticks women's captain Stacey Michelsen will be flag bearer for the New Zealand team at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.





Michelsen led the women's hockey team to the gold medal with a 4-1 win over Australia on Saturday and was rewarded with the flag-bearer honour for Sunday's finale on the Gold Coast.



"Stacey led the women's team to a historic first ever gold medal at a major games," New Zealand team chef de mission Rob Waddell said.



"The women's hockey team story has been one of determination and comeback. They missed the top spot at both Delhi and Glasgow Commonwealth Games and by continuing to make changes and improvements to finish her on the Gold Coast on the top of the podium is absolutely fantastic.



"While the credit goes to the whole team, Stacey's leadership has been critical in their result. She is aworld-leading athlete and her personal performance has inspired us all."



Stacey herself was delighted to be named flag bearer. "To be named flag bearer is a huge honour. The New Zealand Team is made up of so many amazing athletes. Being surrounded by them has been inspiring. Our success with the New Zealand women's hockey team was really exciting and I can't wait to have the moment with them and the wider team as I wave the flag tonight."



Michelsen will lead a team of around 250 members of the New Zealand team into the ceremony.



The bulk of the team arrive home to Auckland on Monday evening.



Stuff