By Andrew Alderson





New Zealand's Captain Stacey Michelsen celebrates after winning gold. Photo / Greg Bowker



Hockey women's captain Stacey Michelsen has been named closing ceremony flag bearer for New Zealand at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.





"Stacey led the women's team to a historic first gold medal at a major games," chef de mission Rob Waddell said.



"The women's hockey team story has been one of determination and comeback.



"They missed the top spot at both Delhi and Glasgow Commonwealth Games and by continuing to make changes and improvements to finish on top of the podium is absolutely fantastic.



"While the credit goes to the whole team, Stacey's leadership has been critical in their result. She is a world-leading athlete and her personal performance has inspired us all."



Michelsen will lead a team of around 250 members of the New Zealand team into the stadium tonight at 10.30pm NZT.



"To be named the flag bearer for the New Zealand team for the closing ceremony is a huge honour," the gold medallist said.



"Obviously the New Zealand team is made up of so many amazing athletes and to be surrounded by them over the last couple of weeks has been so inspiring and it's such an honour to be the one name to lead the New Zealand team in tonight."



The New Zealand Herald