Shraishth Jain





The Indian hockey team went home without a medal for the first time in three editions Photo Credit: AP



The Indian men's hockey team returned empty-handed from the Commonwealth Games despite fielding a strong side that was expected to challenge for the gold medal. The CWG 2018 campaign saw a number of issues that have plagued the team in the past come up once again and with many important tournaments lined up this year, Sjoerd Marijne's men need to address the problems quickly.





At its start, 2018 was earmarked as a critical year for the Indian men's hockey team — with a number of prestigious events lined up, right from the Commonwealth Games in April to the Hockey World Cup, the holy grail, in December. Gold Coast was supposed to set the tone for the months to follow but in the last week, hockey fans across the nation have been left frustrated with the display of the Men in Blue, who will return empty-handed from the Commonwealth Games after a couple of silver medals in the last two editions.



Under Sjoerd Marijne's tutelage, the team had ended 2017 on a relatively high note — picking up the gold at the Asia Cup and a third-place finish at the Hockey World League Final. Even after a fifth-place finish at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup last month, where India fielded a relatively youthful side, the Dutchman's mood was an optimistic one. "The performance and reply will come at the Commonwealth Games," he was quoted as saying after the Azlan Shah Cup.



Prior to the CWG, midfielder Manpreet Singh had promised to bring home atleast a medal from the Games while ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh had stated that they are the best team that can offer Australia a challenge for the gold. But after a campaign riddled with inconsistency and untimely lapses, the Indian side will certainly need to take a long and hard look at itself if they are to recover from this setback.



The tone was set right from the first game as arch-rivals Pakistan held the Indian side to a 2-2 draw, which was a surprise given the previous results between the two teams. In the next two matches, victories were recorded against Wales (4-3) and Malaysia (2-1), where there were moments of class but what was more conspicuous were the lapses in concentration and the lacklustre attacking displays.



Against England in the last group stage game, the Indians staged a truly incredible comeback as they scored twice in the last two minutes to overturn a one-goal deficit. It seemed the fire was back and the result was just the shot in the arm the team needed ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand. Instead, the problems that have been plaguing the Men in Blue for long, all came to fore over the course of the 60 minutes of the match as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat.



The first was the conversion of chances, especially in penalty corner situations. India had as many as nine short corners in the game but could only hit the back of the net once. Despite missing Rupinder Pal Singh due to injury, the remaining battery of drag-flickers - among the world's best - failed miserably in finding the goal. The forwards missed a number of chances and despite having a total of 32 circle penetrations, as compared to the Black Sticks' 14, India still managed to score less than their opposition.



As in the Rio Olympics two years ago, India failed to peak when it mattered the most, saving its best hockey for the group stages and falling flat in the knockout clashes. The killer instinct, which separates the best from the rest, was missing in the semifinal as a grievous defensive lapse gifted the Kiwis their second goal and despite frantic attempts, the Indians were unable to break down a well-organized defence.



After the defeat to New Zealand, fans were hoping for an improved display in the bronze medal match against England — an opposition they had just gotten the better of. However, it was another erratic display by the Indians, as they failed to take control of the match from the start and struggled to make the most of their chances against a well-drilled side, eventually losing 2-1.



Sardar Singh and Ramandeep Singh, whose exclusions had raised quite a few eyebrows, could certainly have come in handy with their experience, especially in the two medal matches. Instead, the young Indian team — picked mainly on the tenets of fitness, struggled to find its feet when the going got tough and could not find fight its way back when it was needed the most.



With a packed schedule ahead, the next step for the team will be to take the positives from the CWG and prepare for the next challenge. All hope is not lost and bigger challenges await Marijne's men but it can be undeniably said that a fourth-place finish at Commonwealth level is an extremely bitter pill to swallow and the fans have every right to be disappointed.



Times Now News