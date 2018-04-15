

Indian Hockey Team Harry Martin of England (R) vies for the ball with Indias Harmanpreet Singh (L) during their mens field hockey bronze medal match of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on the Gold Coast on April 14, 2018 , AFP



Indian men's hockey team finished a disappointing fourth at the Commonwealth Games as it struggled to breach a stout England defence to lose the bronze medal match 1-2 on Saturday.





England avenged their 3-4 loss to India in the group stage as Sam Ward (7th minute, 43rd minute) struck twice for the winners while Varun Kumar (27th) was the lone goal scorer for India.



India had won silver medals in the previous two editions, ending runners-up to Australia on both occasion.



India captain Manpreet Singh was naturally very upset with the outcome.



"We came here for a medal, but we didn't achieve that. We played really bad this tournament and I really don't feel like going anywhere tonight. We are so disappointed, we did not expect this will be the result of this tour," Manpreet said.



"We need to improve on many things, such as taking every chance, because every match we had chances in the first two minutes, but we always missed." Coach Sjoerd Marijne was also disappointed.



"In our close matches, we've got to take every opportunity and we don't do it. We give it to them too easily and that's been happening the whole tournament. I hope they (Indian players) don't ever want to experience this any more," he said.



"For me the highlight was the first match against England, the last two minutes and we'd hoped it was also possible now, but that's too bad." Though India had better ball possession in the initial minutes of the first quarter, England were far more dominating with intense attack.



An Indian infringement gave away the first PC of the match. Though Sam Ward's attempt was blocked by India's first rusher Amit Rohidas, in his second attempt Ward kept it low and found the right corner of the goal taking a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute.



A diving PR Sreejesh could do little to stop the fiercely-struck ball.



With good man-to-man marking by England, making successful forays into the striking circle for the Indian forwards was hard to come by.



After several attempts, India's first breakthrough came in the 26th minute when Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay worked in tandem. A well-thought through variation between Rohidas and Varun fetched India a much-needed equalizer.



Scores levelled at 1-1, the third quarter was closely fought. While India began on an attacking note with Lalit taking a shot on goal in the 31st minute, Mandeep couldn't find the right deflection to score.



Though India's attack picked up steam, defensive errors on their part gave away two crucial PCs in the 39th and 42nd minute. While Ward's attempt was brilliantly saved by Sreejesh, England relied on their number one drag-flicker yet again in the 43rd minute to take the strike.



This time, though first rusher Rohidas successfully blocked the drag-flick, but on rebound Ward used a strong back hand shot to once again find the right corner of the goal that helped England regain the lead.



Down by a goal, India desperately looked for opportunities to score but England's defence was relentless, not wanting to repeat what happened in their previous tie when India scored in the last two minutes of the match.



Forward Akashdeep Singh took an ambitious shot on goal but missed the mark in the 45th minute.



Seconds later, skipper Manpreet attempted a shot but failed to get the goal.



England, meanwhile, won two PCs in the 50th and 54th minute but on both occasions different variations could not help in stretching their lead.



England hammer India 6-0 in women's hockey



Earlier, Indian women's hockey team suffered a humiliating 0-6 defeat in the bronze medal match against England to finish fourth at the Commonwealth Games.



India could convert none of the five penalty corners and their defence line-up cracked under pressure in the final quarter to go out of the tournament on an embarrassing note.



India had beaten England 2-1 in Pool matches but were outclassed on Saturday.



It is now third straight time that Indian women's hockey team will return empty-handed from the Games as the last time it stood on podium was in 2006 when it won a silver.



Sophie Bray stood out with her stellar show as she steered her side to win with her three field goals while Laura Unsworth, Hollie Pearne-Webb and captain Alexandra Danson struck a goal each in England's commendable victory.



Navneet Kaur earned India's first penalty corner in the eighth minute. However, it resulted in causing injury to Vandana Kataria as Gurjit Kaur's furious hit rebounded off England custodian's pads and hit Vandana on her forehead.



The freak injury forced Vandana out of the field. India were given another penalty corner but the England defence was solid.



England captain Danson earned her team's penalty corner three minutes later, but Savita stood like a rock in front of the goalpost, not allowing the ball to pass through.



Both team played a measured game with a mix of attack and defence and the second quarter also looked like going barren but moments before the break, India conceded a penalty corner and Hollie Pearne-Webb put England ahead by beating the Indian goalkeeper with her hit, which went past Savita.



Vandana took the field with bandage on her forehead and immediately made an impact as India got three back-to-back penalty corners.



However, India could convert none as England goalkeeper Madeleine Hinch and defence line foiled all attempts. Indian players lacked variation and co-ordination to pull off the equaliser.



England too got its third PC soon but Hanah Martin could not beat Savita this time. A defense lapse could have cost India but Laura Unsworth hit wide off a diagonal pass.



Just two minutes were left in the third quarter when Bray found the back of the net with a stunning reverse hit from top of the striking circle, doubling the lead for England.



India had no choice but to go all out and succeeded in getting another penalty corner in the first minute of the final quarter but conversion remained an issue.



Bray, though, was yet again bang on target as she consolidated her team's lead. She trapped the ball which came from Hanah Martin's stick and beat three Indian defenders to slam it home.



Laura Unsworth, Bray and Danson then put it beyond India by pumping in three quick goals.



Daily News & Analysis