Indian men’s hockey team loses; finishes fourth

Published on Sunday, 15 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 40
Sam Ward two goals helped England defeat India in the bronze medal playoff.


England’s Sam Ward celebrates with his teammates after scoring his second goal in the men’s hockey bronze medal playoff at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on Saturday.

India’s men’s hockey team lost 1-2 to England in the bronze medal playoff at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday.



Sam Ward’s penalty corner conversion led to England’s first goal in the sixth minute. But India restored parity 20 minutes later with a successful penalty corner conversion from Varun Kumar.

Ward gave England again the lead in the 43rd minute, employing a reverse-hand drive past P.R. Sreejesh after his initial drag-flick was blocked by runner Amit Rohidas.

The Hindu

