LIAM HYSLOP ON THE GOLD COAST





Australia's Aaron Kleinschmidt, left, celebrates his goal with Flynn Ogilvie as Nick Ross gets stuck between the two of them. GETTY IMAGES



Men's Black Sticks were unable to replicate the heroics of the women's team, going down 2-0 in a final which Australia dominated at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Saturday night.





Black Sticks captain Arun Panchia was disappointed, but not dismayed, to lose to Australia in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match.



Panchia said making just their first Commonwealth Games final since 2002 - when they also lost to Australia - was satisfying enough, especially after they failed to medal at Glasgow in 2014.



"It's a bit of mixed emotions. A little bit of disappointment that we couldn't get the win, but to come away with silver is a pretty good feeling," Panchia said.





Australia's Matthew Dawson celebrates scoring his second goal while New Zealand's George Muir watches the ball go in. GETTY IMAGES



"Glasgow was really disappointing to come away with a medal and lose in a shootout. It just shows when we play good hockey we can beat the best sides in the world. Aussie were that little step ahead of us today, but the next time we play them we hope to go one better."



Earlier in the day, the women's Black Sticks had beaten the Hockeyroos 4-1 in their final, before forming a boisterous cheering section for the men's final.



But there wasn't a lot to shout about after second-quarter goals to Aaron Kleinschmidt and Matthew Dawson put the Kookaburras well in control by halftime.





Australia's Aaron Kleinschmidt deflects in his side's first goal on Saturday. GETTY IMAGES



The Australian men's defence never really looked like being breached in the second 30 minutes.



Panchia said they high-pressure final would be a good learning experience for his side.



"I think we were a little bit too passive in the first half and Aussie, once they were able to establish themselves in the first quarter, they started to dominate possession and put a lot of pressure on us.





New Zealand's Dominic Newman and Australia's Lachlan Sharp tussle for possession on Saturday. GETTY IMAGES



"We were hanging on with defence a little, but we weren't creating enough in attack.



"I think if we really want to be critical we need to make sure we can hold the ball in the attacking 50 and create a few more scoring opportunities and get a few more [penalty] corner outcomes, then we'll put ourselves in a position to win those games."



Australia's first goal in the 21st minute came after New Zealand gave possession away deep in their own half. Flynn Ogilvie dribbled towards New Zealand's circle, played in Trent Mitton, who found Aaron Kleinschmidt to deflect in from close range.



Stephen Jenness had a chance to equalise soon after when deflecting a cross, but it was well saved by Australian keeper Tyler Lovell.



From there, it was all Australia until halftime.



New Zealand keeper Richard Joyce saved one penalty corner well, low to his right, but he couldn't keep out the next two minutes before halftime from Matthew Dawson, which deflected in off New Zealand defender Shea McAleese.



The penalty corner had come after New Zealand had again lost possession sloppily in midfield under the now constant pressure of the Australians.



It was always going to be a long way back from there against the No 1 ranked side in the world who have won every Commonwealth Games final since the sport was introduced in 1998.



They never really looked like scoring in the second half as Australia suffocated the Black Sticks with their continued dominance of territory and possession.



New Zealand pulled their goalkeeper with 6.18 remaining. McAleese grabbed the red shirt, but found himself in a whole heap of bother when giving away a penalty stroke for a dangerous slide in the circle with 5.22 remaining.



Retiring Australian captain Mark Knowles was given the honour of taking the stroke, but sent it well over the crossbar.



It mattered little in the end as Australia's opening ceremony flagbearer went out on a high.



Regardless of how the final went, a medal was a good result for New Zealand. It was just their third at six Commonwealth Games tournaments after a silver in Manchester in 2002 and bronze in Delhi in 2010.



Panchia was seeing a lot of positives from the result.



"We're a really young side and we've got a big year. We've got a World Cup in December this year and we're really looking forward to building to it and we'll take a lot of positives out of this whole tournament."



AT A GLANCE



Australia 2 (Aaron Kleinschmidt 21', Matthew Dawson 28') New Zealand 0. HT: 2-0.



