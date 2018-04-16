By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Anderson Thunderbolts whipped Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) 4-1 in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh yesterday.





The win consolidated Anderson Thunderbolts quest to finish second in the League, while for Olak it was another nail in their coffin to relegation next season.



Olak have yet to win a single point after seven matches and have let in 39 goals and only scored four.



Anderson are currently second on the standings on 16 points after seven matches and travel to Likas to play Sabah Sports School Resilient next.



Yesterday, Olak scored first in the fifth minute off Hairi Amir but Arif Sabron equalsied for Anderson in the 24th minute and the other goals were scored by Fahmi Khalid (26th), Azrai Aizad (38th) and Syazwan Syafiq (59th).



"My players took it easy because at the back of their mind they were playing a team which had yet to win a match. That's how Olak scored the first goal," said Anderson coach Nizam Hashim.



But once they received the wake-up call, Anderson powered back into the match.



"We have two more matches to complete and I see the next one against Sabah a little troublesome. Not only that we have to travel to Likas (Sabah), but teams which have played there returned not too happy with the condition of the artificial pitch.



"We will have to get adjusted to the field conditions fast, as we need to win both our remaining matches to finish second, to achieve our best performance in the JHL to date," said Nizam.



The top spot has been booked by Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts who have 24 points after eight matches.



RESULTS: Division One -- Sabah SS Resilient 2 PJCC Tigers 3, SSTMI 1 SMKDBL UniKL 4, Anderson Thunderbolts 4 Old La Sallians Association of Klang 1, SSTMI Thunderbolts 8 Perlis Young Lions 0, Pahang SS Thunderbolts x Bukit Jalil SS Thunderbolts x.



Division Two: Group A: Datuk Taha 6 SSP-MSP 2, MSNT-PHT-SMKPM 0 MSSPP-PSHA Jnr 0; Group B: MSSP Stinger 3 TBSS Tampin 4, Johor Baru v Sains Batu Pahat (match abandoned, rain), SMGKR Boys 0 MSSPP-PSHA 7; Group C: KL Vipers 2 MSS Selangor 1.



