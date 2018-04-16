UCD moved another big step closer to retaining the women’s EY Hockey League as their 5-0 win over Hermes-Monkstown in tandem with Cork Harlequins draw against Railway Union leaves nine points between the sides.





For the students, it was not quite as simple as the scoreline suggested as they were held scoreless at the Merrion Fleet Arena for the first half but two goals in quick succession from Deirdre Duke broke the game open. Katie Mullan added another two along with Emma Russell’s goal.



The title would have been theirs today but for an incredible Rachel Hobbs inspired comeback that saw Cork Harlequins draw 2-2 at Railway Union.



Kate McKenna and Kate Lloyd had given Railway the perfect start, 2-0 up inside the first quarter at a rain-swept Park Avenue. It remained that way until the closing 10 minutes when Hobbs drove into the circle and scored a spectacular goal. A minute later, she was on hand to score a corner and give a chance of victory but it remained level.



Pegasus moved within a point of formally securing their place in the EY Champions Trophy with a 3-0 win over Ards, Hannah Grieve opening the scoring in the 11th minute. Rachael Murdock and Taite Doherty made the game safe in the second half.



Belfast Harlequins are now safe thanks to their 2-1 win over Pembroke. They came from a goal down to do so, counter-acting Hayley O’Donnell’s goal with Laura Johnston and Abi Edwards on the mark.



Loreto remain in the hunt for a Champions Trophy spot thanks to their 4-0 win over Trinity with Sarah Clarke, Nicci Daly, Mia Jennings and Sarah Torrans all scoring.



They are five points off the top four but with a game in hand. Trinity remain in the relegation playoff place facing into a huge game against Hermes-Monkstown next weekend.



EY Hockey League (Sunday): Ards 0 Pegasus 3 (H Grieve, R Murdock, T Doherty); Loreto 4 (S Clarke, N Daly, M Jennings, S Torrans) Trinity 0; Hermes-Monkstown 0 UCD 5 (D Duke 2, K Mullan 2, E Russell); Pembroke Wanderers 1 (H O’Donnell) Belfast Harlequins 2 (L Johnston, A Edwards); Railway Union 2 (K McKenna, K Lloyd) Cork Harlequins 2 (R Hobbs 2)



Day 16 extended reports



Hermes-Monkstown 0 UCD 5 (D Duke 2, K Mullan 2, E Russell)



Five second half goals moved UCD to the brink of the women’s EY Hockey League title for a second successive season, eventually breaking down the bottom side’s defences.



It took until the third quarter before Deirdre Duke got the breakthrough. Within two minutes, the UCD captain had another when she profited from Bethany Barr’s turnover. Duke turned creator for the third goal in the closing quarter when she sent the ball across the D for Katie Mullan to turn in.



Liz Murphy made some brilliant saves to keep the score down during this phase but she could not deny Emma Russell in one series of attacks. Mullan completed the win from a corner.



It now means UCD need just a point from their closing two league games if they are to retain the EYHL crown. Hermes-Monkstown remain four points off ninth placed Trinity who they meet next week.



Railway Union 2 (K McKenna, K Lloyd) Cork Harlequins 2 (R Hobbs 2)



Rachel Hobbs pair of late goals saw Cork Harlequins just about keep the EY Hockey League title chase going as she salvaged a 2-2 draw at Railway Union that leaves Quins nine points behind UCD with three games remaining.



At a rain-swept Park Avenue, Railway were at full strength and were first out of the blocks when Kate McKenna deflected the ball into the net from a corner. Soon afterwards, the impressive Zara Delany went on a looping run and fed the ball to Kate Lloyd who drove the ball off her reverse into the corner of the net to put Railway 2-0 up in the first quarter.



Quins could not make any inroads into the deficit before the big break with Grace O’Flanagan making two strong saves. Both teams had chances to score in quarter three but the score remained 2-0 to the home side.



From an early corner Quins' Emma Barber swept wide. At the other end, Michelle Carey dispossessed Nicola Kerr in midfield, attacked the circle and laid off to Cecelia Joyce whose shot went just wide of the advancing Emma Buckley from the Cork goal.



The visitors upped the tempo in the final quarter, pinning Railway in their own half. O'Flanagan made a point blank save and a Julia O'Halloran deflection glanced just wide.



Railway's resolute defence was broken when Rachel Hobbs drove into the circle and her early shot rocketed into the corner of the goal.



From the push back, Cliodhna Sargeant drove at the Railway defence and was rewarded with a corner which was scored by Hobbs. In the closing eight minutes, Quins had the best chance to win it from a corner but to no avail.



Pembroke Wanderers 1 (H O’Donnell) Belfast Harlequins 2 (L Johnston, A Edwards)



Belfast Harlequins came from a goal behind to secure a win that assures them of their place in the women’s EY Hockey League for a third successive season, beating Pembroke 2-1.



Pembroke started well with Emily Beatty and Orla Macken going close and they went ahead via Hayley O’Donnell’s strike from a corner in the first quarter. Laura Johnston, however, jabbed in at close range with three minutes to go to half-time.



The hosts were unable to capitalise on a glut of second half chances and they were made to pay with Abi Edwards one of two Belfast Quins players bearing down on Iseult Cambay’s goal, scoring a great goal for 2-1.



Katie O’Byrne kept out a third off the line to keep Pembroke in the hunt and they almost had their leveller but Erika Hinkson chipped a reverse over the bar.



Loreto 4 (S Clarke, N Daly, M Jennings, S Torrans) Trinity 0



Loreto ran up a 4-0 win over Trinity to keep their outside chances of grabbing an EY Champions Trophy spot just about alive. Sarah Clarke put them in front inside the first seven minutes with a typically powerful hit from the top of the circle.



Hannah Matthews went close to a second to keep the game in the balance at half-time but the Beaufort club did move further ahead from a set piece when Nicci Daly picked up the pieces following a Carolyn Crampton stick-save.



And they finished with a flourish in the fourth quarter with Mia Jennings’ direct strike from play and a cracking effort from Sarah Torrans stretching the lead out to four by the final whistle.



Ards 0 Pegasus 3 (H Grieve, R Murdock, T Doherty)



Pegasus moved within a point of being assured an EY Champions Trophy place as they won their Ulster derby against Ards with a 3-0 win.



Hannah Grieve put them in front in the 11th minute when she deflected in Michelle Harvey’s shot. Rachael Murdock moved them two clear early in the second half and Taite Doherty’s goal made the game completely safe in the closing minutes.



Irish Hockey Association media release