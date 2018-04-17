

Scottish National Division Division 1 – Western Wildcats v Grove Menzieshill



This season`s Men’s Scottish Cup final will be an all-Edinburgh affair between Grange and Edinburgh University.





Having disposed of Grove Menzieshill in the previous round, the students travelled to the den at Auchenhowie to face the Wildcats in the semi-final and proceeded to tame them with a 2-0 victory. A set piece conversion in each half settled the issue, Davyn Keuter opening the scoring with David Mawhinney repeating the dose in the second half.



Grange took a more tortious route, they were held to a 2-2 draw at Titwood. After it looked as if the first half would finish goalless, there were three goals in the final four minutes. Callum MacKenzie opened for Grange, David Nairn replied for the home side, and on the stroke of half-time James Nairn restore the Edinburgh side`s lead.



The second-place side in the league failed to add to their tally but Andrew Allan restored parity for Clydesdale with a penalty corner conversion… and so to a penalty shoot-out. Clydesdale failed to impress in this department, only scoring once in their four attempts, while MacKenzie, Nairn and John McCluskey converted for Grange to give them a 3-1 winning advantage.



The women`s tie between Grove Menzieshill and Wildcats also required a penalty shoot-out to settle the issue. Lucy Smith opened for Grove Menzieshill but strikes by Alex Stuart and Heather Aitken put the Wildcats in front. However, with four minutes remaining Emily Watson levelled for the Taysiders after a scramble in the circle. And on to the shoot-out, after twelve efforts the score was still stuck at 0-0. The winner finally came from Lauren Kingston to put Grove Menzieshill into the final.



Over in Peffermill, defending champions Edinburgh University women’s faced GHK in the Scottish Cup. The first goal was seen for Edinburgh University in the opening five minutes with Sophie Maunoer scoring a cracker of a shot. By half time, the score was 2-0 to Edinburgh with a successful shot by Bridie Marlow. The second half set off strong for GHK with a few attempted shots on goal, a cracking attempt from Lynsey Waddell, diving for the ball but just falling short and missing the post. However, Edinburgh University came out on top, scoring another 7 goals, with Sophie Maunoer scoring the final of the match, ending the game 9-0.



Scottish Hockey Union media release