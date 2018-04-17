

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Herakles continued their good form off the back of the EHL KO16 as they beat Oree 3-2 with all the goals coming in the second half.





Nick Haig’s corner was added to by Amaury Keusters scoring a clever second a minute later. Jacob Smith put them game out of reach at 3-1 in the 58th minute, keeping them ahead despite Ignacio Bergner’s stroke with a minute left. The playoffs, though, look out of reach for Herales with eight points and thre places to make up with just three games remaining.



Waterloo Ducks and KHC Dragons continue to dice at the top of the Belgian league table, level on 45 points at the top with a place in the playoff stages assured.



Dragons beat Daring 4-0 with Florent van Aubel starting the scoring before Alex Hendrickx doubled up. Felix Denayer and Jeffrey Thys scored in the last four minutes to make it look more comfortable.



The WatDucks won 4-1 against Leuven on the road and they remain top by a single goal on goal difference.



Racing gave their playoff chances a big boost with a 4-1 win over La Gantoise with two goals from Tom Boon, one from Conor Harte and an absolute peach from the left baseline by Achille de Chaffoy, a first time chip. They are now five points ahead of the Ghent club who sit in fifth.



Leopold drew 3-3 with Beerschot to stay in third place. Pingouin were officially relegated after their 4-2 defeat at the hands of Braxgata.



Euro Hockey League media release