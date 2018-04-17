

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



A double weekend in the Netherlands saw SV Kampong, HC Bloemendaal and AH&BC Amsterdam all sweep into the top four playoffs with Oranje-Rood making a big move toward joining them.





Kampong got their thanks to a 2-0 win over Den Bosch on Friday night before undoing EHL FINAL4 rivals HC Rotterdam 4-3 away from home on Sunday.



That latter win saw them win a cracking battle with Philip Meulenbroek’s pair of goals giving the Utrecht side a dream start only for Diede van Puffelen and Jeroen Hertzberger to level the games at 2-2.



Quirijn Caspers made it 3-2 with eight minutes to go before Hertzberger tied it at 3-3 with five left. Rotterdam went for the all-important win but they were caught by a last ditch Martijn Havenga corner goal to settle the game.



Rotterdam had beaten HGC 3-1 on Friday night with two goals from Albert Beltran but they ended the weekend with seven points to make up on Oranje-Rood with three games left. It means they must win all their games and hope the Eindhoven club lose their two.



Oranje-Rood did get an important 1-1 draw on Sunday against Bloemendaal with Niek van der Schoot scoring a beauty into the top corner before Tim Swaen equalised with a corner. Pirmin Blaak made a series of brilliant saves to preserve the draw.



Van der Schoot described it as “one of my most beautiful goals ever; I don’t score very often!”A win next Sunday against HGC will see them confirmed in the top four.



Amsterdam eased into the playoffs with a 5-1 win at HDM and a 6-2 win over SCHC.



Euro Hockey League media release