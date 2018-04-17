Ben Somerford







After an amazing 10 days at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast where the Kookaburras won a record sixth gold medal and the Hockeyroos won a silver medal, Hockey Australia (HA) wishes to pay tribute to all of the athletes, coaches and support staff who made the experience a success.





HA Performance Director Toni Cumpston said: "The support we received from Commonwealth Games Australia, along with the Australian Institute of Sport has been incredible.



"The work that was done in the lead up to and during the Games enabled our teams to have best preparation possible.



"I know that our Coaching and support staff were able to deliver their best efforts here because we have been well supported in and around the village.



"We know what we need to do at big tournaments such as this and so to have people working with us supporting our strategy and approach makes performances such as this achievable."



At the close of the Hockey tournament, HA also paid tribute to outgoing Kookaburras captain and Australian Commonwealth Games Team Opening Ceremony flag bearer Mark Knowles.



"Mark has been an incredible player for Australia and an inspirational leader of our team," Cumpston said.



"We had an opportunity to thank Mark for his wonderful contribution and remarkable career in Hockey at the close of the tournament, and I am really pleased we were able to do it in a way where he was surrounded by his team mates, family and friends."





Australian Men's coach, Colin Batch



Cumpston also noted that none of this would be possible without our two Head Coaches.



"Colin Batch and Paul Gaudoin continue to lead our teams with confidence and skill," Cumpston said.



"I am just so proud of them both and pleased that we have them working with our programs.



"Colin has really created a team atmosphere and belief across our player group that makes us a formidable opponent for any team.



"Paul has transitioned well into the Hockeyroos program and our results here, in achieving a silver medal, reflect the journey that this team is on as we look towards the World Cup in July this year."



The overall performance by the Australian Commonwealth Games team at the Gold Coast surpassed the performance in Glasgow by a significant margin.



Australia recorded a total of 198 medal and a total of 80 gold medals in 2018 versus a total of 137 medals and 49 Gold in Glasgow in 2014.



Australia regained the number one position at the Commonwealth Games following a 2nd place overall finish in 2014.







Hockey Australia media release