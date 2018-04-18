Fatima had a clear run to the regional final, where they met Danville Park Girls’ High School after winning their group and remaining unbeaten.





Our Lady of Fatima’s forward Megan Coreejes takes a determined shot at goals in the Durban North Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge which was hosted by Crawford North Coast on April 15. Fatima met Danville Park Girls’ High in the finals where they took the honours winning 2-0.



OUR Lady of Fatima earned themselves their third title when they were crowned Durban North Regional winners at the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge on Sunday at Crawford North Coast.





Fatima had a clear run to the regional final, where they met Danville Park Girls’ High School after winning their group and remaining unbeaten.



Fatima met Northlands Girls’ High in the first semi-final where Fatima went up 3 nil. Goal scorers in that game were star players Lofstedt, and Megan Coreejes with Naomi Maujean also getting her name on the score sheet.



Danville met Crawford La Lucia in the second semi-final, at full time both teams were unable to make a break through. Both teams were quietly impressive throughout the day but were at loggerheads in their semi.



Both Durban North schools met in the final with Fatima taking the honours winning 2-0.



Receiving his second Most Promising Umpire award, Enzo Magubane from Amanzimtoti was recognised for his efforts with the whistle. He was representing Ashton International College this time round, having been selected previously blowing at the Durban South Regional



Our Lady of Fatima is the sixth team to secure their berth at the Grand Finals that takes place at St Mary’s DSG in Kloof.



