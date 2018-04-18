By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Striker Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook is the leading scorer in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) with 14 goals.





But the 18-year-old player from Terengganu, who has the ability to score from penalty corners as well from field goals, is not satisfied with his performance.



He helped Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt win the Division One league title with one match in hand.



Defending overall champions SSTMI-Thunderbolt will wrap up the 10-team league fixtures against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers today at the MBPJ Stadium in Petaling Jaya.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt have been unstoppable in the Under-19 league and they have maximum points from eight matches, scoring a whopping 49 goals and conceded only four.



Last year’s league champions MBPJ are struggling in the league as they only have 10 points from three wins, one draw and three defeats.



Akhimullah said he missed a few scoring chan-ces in the league matches and needs to be sharper in the remaining matches.



“Last year, I scored 17 goals to be the top scorer in the league but this time I want to score more than 20 goals to win the top scorer award,” said Akhimullah, who is in the Project 2020 squad.



“To achieve that, I need to score in tomorrow’s league match and also in the knockout stage.



“We (SSTMI) have been playing well in the league and we need to continue our winning ways in the league to secure a 100% record by staying unbeaten.



“Although we have won the league title with one match in hand, we are not going to take any team for granted as every team will be going all out to end our unbeaten run,” said Akhimullah.



Meanwhile, five teams – MBPJ, Anderson-Thunderbolt, SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ, Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSJ-Thunderbolt and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt – are fighting for the runners-up position in the league.



The Star of Malaysia