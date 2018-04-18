Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 3
Ben Somerford



The 2018 Under-15 Boys and Girls Australian Championships will get underway in Wollongong, New South Wales on Wednesday.



All states and territories will be represented in both gender divisions with 12 teams, including two teams from Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland, to compete across 84 matches from April 18-27.

The matches will be played at the Illawarra Hockey Centre in Unanderra, thanks to the support of the NSW State Government, Destination NSW, Hockey NSW and Hockey Australia.

This year, NSW State Boys and Victoria Blue Girls will be looking to defend their 2017 titles.

For details on how to follow the Championships head to http://www.hockey.org.au/u15

Follow @HockeyAustralia on Twitter for regular match updates throughout the Championships.

For information on all the fixtures and the program guide head to http://www.hockey.org.au/Portals/2/2018/U15%20update.pdf

Hockey Australia media release

