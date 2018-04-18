Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Just Hockey

Pakistan hockey squad named for Asian qualifiers

Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments




LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced a nine-member team along with four standbys for the Asian hockey qualifiers for Youth Olympics to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 25 to 29. The top two teams from the 11 sides competing at these qualifiers will represent Asia at the Youth Olympics, scheduled in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18, 2018. The hockey event of the Youth Olympics is played in 5-a-side format.



Squad:

Awais Arshad (goal keeper), Waqas Ahmed (captain), Ali Raza, Mohibullah (vice captain), Murtaza Yaqoob, Junaid Rasool, Mohsin Khan, Zulqarnain, Hammad Anjum. Standbys: Mohammad Abduallah, Abdur Rehman, Awais Amin and Abrar Ahmed.

The Daily Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.