





LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced a nine-member team along with four standbys for the Asian hockey qualifiers for Youth Olympics to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 25 to 29. The top two teams from the 11 sides competing at these qualifiers will represent Asia at the Youth Olympics, scheduled in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18, 2018. The hockey event of the Youth Olympics is played in 5-a-side format.





Squad:



Awais Arshad (goal keeper), Waqas Ahmed (captain), Ali Raza, Mohibullah (vice captain), Murtaza Yaqoob, Junaid Rasool, Mohsin Khan, Zulqarnain, Hammad Anjum. Standbys: Mohammad Abduallah, Abdur Rehman, Awais Amin and Abrar Ahmed.



The Daily Times