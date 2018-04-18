

©: World Sport Pics



Loic van Doren will move to Den Bosch next season from KHC Dragons in one of three eye-catching signings for the Dutch Hoofdklasse side this week.





He will replace Maurits Visser who has already been confirmed as the new goalkeeper at Bloemendaal for next season, returning to the club to replace Jaap Stockmann who is retiring.



The Belgian number two goalkeeper follows Jelle Galema who signed for Den Bosch from Oranje-Rood on Monday while Sebastien Dockier will return to the club after a year with Beerschot.



For Dragons, it is the third international who has confirmed they will depart the club during the summer. World Player of the Year Arthur van Doren will go to HC Bloemendaal while Victor Wegnez goes to Racing Club de Bruxelles after a year with Dragons.



With Louis Rombouts moving to Madrid full-time and Jeremy Celis retiring, a few new signings are anticipated at Dragons. The first is Louis Willems who moves from Leuven while Florent van Aubel and Felix Denayer have extended their contracts.



Euro Hockey League media release