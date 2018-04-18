

Medals CWG



With 93 goals in 27 games during the women’s hockey Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, the appetite and excitement ahead of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London has only been heightened!





New Zealand claimed their first ever title in an impressive 4-1 victory over their Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, they will now take confidence and bragging rights ahead of their next clash in pool D in London in July.



Shiloh Gloyn, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry and Anita McLaren were all on target for New Zealand while Jodie Kenny grabbed Australia’s consolation goal.



New Zealand reached the Gold medal match by defeating England in a nail-biting shootout after a tense and closely fought semi-final. Stacey Michelsen has long been touted as one of the world’s best and she showed her class to step up and score the winning penalty to put her side into the final.



Michelsen was chosen to carry the flag at the closing ceremony for New Zealand and will certainly be one to watch in London. Australia’s Jodie Kenny will also be a player to keep an eye on after finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.



Two other sides that will be competing in London made contested for the Bronze medal, but hosts England put in a dominant display to beat India 6-0.



England captain Alex Danson and striker Sophie Bray both netted doubles to lead England to bronze while defenders Hollie Pearne-Webb and Laura Unsworth were also on target.



Earlier in the tournament India had defeated England 2-1 before England gained revenge to take bronze. These sides will meet again in their Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup opener on 21 July in what is sure to be an intriguing encounter.



Many of the England squad were taking part in their first Commonwealth Games and bringing back bronze will no doubt give the team a lift as they return home to host the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup.



England Hockey Board Media release