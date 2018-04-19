By Aftar Singh





That’s mine: MBPJ Tigers’ Muhammad Ishraf Irsyad Alias (left) stealing the ball from SSTMI-Thunderbolt’s Muhammad Adam Ahmad Kamal during the Malaysian Junior Hockey League Division One match at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium yesterday. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS/The Star



PETALING JAYA: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt wrapped up the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One with a 100% record.





The Johor Sports School played to a 0-0 draw against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium yesterday.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt, who finished with 25 points from eight wins and a draw, are the only unbeaten outfit in the 10-team league.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt already secured the league title last week after winning their eighth consecutive match.



SSTMI-Thunderbolt coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman, however, was unhappy with the players’ performance.



“We have been scoring goals in every match to win but today, my players were complacent in the last match.



“For the first time, we did not score a single goal. This is not good as we prepare for the knockout stage.



“My players didn’t play the match to win but instead took it easy because we already won the league title,” said Wan Roslan.



“I’m not too happy about their attitude in the game today. I want my players to continue to win to dominate the league.



“But the 0-0 draw against MBPJ is a bad reflection on us as it shows that we can be beaten in the knockout stage. They need to change their attitude for the knockout stage,” said Wan Roslan.



Anderson-Thunderbolt edged Sabah Sports School Resilient 2-1 at the Likas Hockey Stadium and look set to finish runners-up in Division One.



The Ipoh School have 19 points from eight matches and they will take on Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSJ-Thunderbolt in the last match on Saturday.



Pahang have 16 points but Anderson-Thunderbolt will still finish runners-up even if they lose as they have a better goal difference.



The Star of Malaysia