Rhinos and Kampala in action



There is a wave of optimism in the Rhinos Hockey Club camp. Barely one year in the setup, Suzan Khainza and Co are counting their blessings!





In their own right, winning a title in the ladies category at the SMACK Open recently meant they had arrived. As a matter of fact, it is their maiden title since the club’s inception.



Superficially, they could initially be disregarded and written off for the fact that they are generally a bunch of young girls in a competitive environment crowded with seasoned players. But surely they are gaining their footing gradually and that is what matters at the moment.



At the Federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the fall of last month, the girls’ exclusive club officially acquired its membership under the federation, a sheer step towards longevity.



The club was formed in the desire to develop young talent as opposed to focusing on the seniors, an idea which was introduced by seasoned player Susan Khainza to Kampala Swans.

Rhinos'Susan Khainza in action against Kampala



The idea was however deemed unviable and hence Kainza and other like minded individuals started Rhinos and as expected the blues in the beginning were quite unavoidable.



With majority of team players strangers in top flight competition, the girls had a poor run in the National League last year.



Fast forward into this season, they are determined to make amends, and the SMACK Open trophy was quite a remarkable feat.



Keeping in mind that haste makes waste, Khainza is nonetheless treating the progress with caution.



“The girls no doubt need a bit of time to grow. I’m overwhelmed by the progress but then we should not rush things” Khainza, a co-founder said.



Now, with the league expected to start soon, the club is high on expectations as they continue to pursue glory.



