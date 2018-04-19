



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Since the announcement of the 2018 U.S Women’s National Development Squad in January, the team has had multiple training camps up and down the East Coast, including one this past weekend. Following this extensive camp in Lancaster, Pa. that included scrimmages against two collegiate teams, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad coaching staff has confirmed the tour roster that will travel to Santiago, Chile to compete in a four-game test series against Chile’s Women’s and U-19 Women’s National Team from May 15-24.





The players have worked very hard in their training sessions and I am very pleased that the Development Squad will have this opportunity to gain international game experience and play strong competition," said Jun Kentwell, U.S. Women's National Development Squad Head Coach. "It is important that they are exposed to playing at this level and different styles of play to prepare them for the next step to the USWNT."



To help the Development Squad become a cohesive unit and prep for their tour to South America, USA had their first training camp February 19-20 in Spring City, Pa., followed by competing as two teams in the Big Apple Indoor Tournament from March 3-4 also in Spring City, Pa., where the teams finished first and second respectively. Next, they traveled to Charlottesville, Va. from March 23-25 where the team had a few training sessions that included a scrimmage against the University of Virginia’s Cavaliers team. This past weekend they trained some more and scrimmaged both the University of Connecticut and University of Maryland’s college teams. These competitions helped the Development Squad staff narrow down the selections who will make the trip to Chile to gain further international experience.



U.S. Women’s National Development Squad vs. Chile Series Schedule:



Saturday, May 19 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 20 3:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 22 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May 23 10:00 a.m. ET



U.S. Women’s National Development Squad vs. Chile Series Roster:



Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Kelsey Briddell (Wilton, N.Y.), Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.), Alexandra Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.), Karlie Heistand (Hamburg, Pa.), Alexa Hoover (Collegeville, Pa.), Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.), Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.), Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.), Emily McCoy (Lititz, Pa.), Erin McCrudden (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.), Erin Menges (Richmond, Va.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Kasey Tapman (Annapolis, Md.), Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.), Carissa Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Katie Walsh (Louisville, Ky.)



The non-traveling alternates are Elena Curley (Louisville, Ky.) and Taylor Blood (Hampton Falls, N.H.). The U.S. Women’s National Development Squad is led by head coach Jun Kentwell and assisted by Mark Atherton and Andrew Griffiths.



The U.S. Women’s National Development Squad accounts for the transitional phase between the U-21 USWNT and the senior USWNT. Many athletes are no longer eligible to compete in college or have aged out of being on the junior national teams.



“It’s great for the Development Team to have the opportunity to play against Chile and gain valuable international experience," said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. "I am keen to observe how the players and team perform and show me and the staff how close they are to play in the U.S. Women’s National Team.”



The U.S. Women’s National Development Squad will have final technical camp at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. from April 27-29 before they embark on their journey. For more information regarding the USWNT Development Squad vs. Chile Series, including results and coverage throughout the event, visit the official event page.



USFHA media release