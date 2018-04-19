Says players need to learn and deliver at international level



Mohsin Ali







ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Olympian Shahbaz Senior terming Pakistan hokey team’s performance satisfactory in the Commonwealth Games has said that more sincere efforts will put in to get better results.





Talking to The Nation, Shahbaz said: “Pakistan team played well in the entire Commonwealth Games matches but the one against India was of greater significance, which green shirts managed to draw after a long time and long sufferings at the hands of arch-rivals.



“But I am surprised by the statements of a few certain individuals for their childish statements. Pakistan team’s morale was low and we have not been able to win against India for the last five matches in a row. I feel it was a huge achievement by the boys who held arch-rivals. Considering the fact that we are lying at 13th in the world, I feel seventh position is not a bad result. Of course, we can’t expect Roelant Oltmans to deliver over the night results and take national team to the podium,” he added.



He said head coach Oltmans has submitted report and chalked out different areas, where there is a dire need to work on. “Our target was Asian Games not Commonwealth Games, but Oltmans did well in the Commonwealth Games too. He has identified areas where the players lack and need to improve with proper training and guidance well before Asian Games.



“We are starting the national camp at Abbottabad and let me assure all that we are very serious about hockey. These players just want to play and get a few benefits but they don’t know the importance of representing Pakistan. When I was a player, our biggest desire was delivering for our country and winning laurels for it.



“But now the things are different. The players have to work hard on their fitness levels and they must understand the importance of winning big matches. During our days, we had super fit stamina as we used to play for 70 minutes, while the current players have to play only 15 minutes and they have luxury of resting in between. Actually they hardly have to play for 5 minutes in the quarter, so they improve their stamina, which will help them excel,” he added.



Shahbaz said in the past, the national team lost against Canada with heavy margins and now they have beaten the same opponent. “We are trying to bring a world top physical trainer to improve physical condition of the players. The players have skills but they lack hockey skills and match temperament. They need to be passionate for hockey if they want to become top players of the world. They also have to change their priorities. When players are going to play in different leagues, they earn good amount, so we are trying our best to launch Pakistan Hockey League soon which will help players earn at least Rs 1 million annually, which will not only change their financially position but also provide them opportunities to play alongside international players. It will surely benefit Pakistan hockey a great deal.



“Oltmans mentioned in his report that the players don’t have hunger for victory, they don’t know switching of positions and they also don’t have potential to deliver till the end. GPS system is very important, which provides each and every detail from heart beat of physical condition of the player, he wants a GPS expert and also needs a trainer, who may operate GPS till December. The body language of the players is another area to look at, as they can’t control straight ball, confidence level is low while players want tours and small benefits, they need small victories to change their mentality,” he added.



“We have identified areas and trust me, we are working on all areas. We never wanted to get joy-rides and waste precious money, our performances are gradually improving and hiring of international to class coach is a clear indication that federation is dead serious to take Pakistan hockey back to old glory days heights and I once again assure all that we will not let any stone unturned till we achieve the glory,” Shahbaz concluded.



