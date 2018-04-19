OLIVIA CALDWELL





The Black Sticks have beaten their gold medal hoodoo – so where to now for this young team? SCOTT BARBOUR/GETTY IMAGES



Talk about a team player. Black Sticks midfielder Pippa Hayward was an emotional wreck for the duration of the Commonwealth Games – and not just while her side was playing.





Hayward, 27, said being a part of this year's New Zealand campaign was like no other tournament she had been to. It felt like the Kiwis were all in it together, she said.



It's history now that the Black Sticks women won gold for the first time, belying the perception from the New Zealand sporting public that they couldn't breaking the hoodoo.





Pippa Hayward was one of the standout midfielders throughout the Black Sticks Commonwealth Games campaign. GETTY IMAGES



"It's definitely something we are aware of that many have this perception that we can't handle those big moments. But I think it takes a lot to win those games."



It certainly did. The semifinal came down to the wire with the Black Sticks and England in yet another penalty shootout. The Black Sticks emerged triumphant thanks to some clutch hockey from Anita McLaren and captain Stacey Michelsen before being too strong for Australia in the gold medal match.



Hayward admits shootouts are nerve-racking and probably something she would rather not go through again.



"It was awful, absolutely awful. I hated it and I couldn't even watch it. I was hiding the whole time.



"I take my hat off to the five girls [who had penalty shots] because we know what people think of us in that situation."



Hayward wasn't just nervous during her team's matches, but also during the bowls, squash, the cycling and just about any event the Kiwis were in the finals. Win or lose, the tears would come.



"I was in tears the whole time. I was an emotional wreck the whole time. I have never cried so much."



Hayward was a standout performer in the midfield throughout the tournament. She didn't put a foot wrong and as the week went on she become more important to the strength of coach Mark Hager's side.



She made several starts on the Gold Coast, but also came off the bench with fresh legs to make her own special impact.



She says there is a real belief growing in the team that they can beat any nation on the day and when they now face their Australia rivals they no longer see them as superior, just competitive.



"Over the course of the last ten years we have slowly but surely progressed and we are getting closer and performing better. The players are now getting the confidence and it shows on the field.



"They [Australia] also don't have a Stacey Michelsen which helps."



After the big golden high, it is back to the drawing board for the Black Sticks, who will now focus on the next important tournament, the Hockey World Cup, in London starting in late July.



The Black Sticks are a chance to collect a medal. But Hayward knows this is going to be a harder pool of teams compared with the Commonwealth Games, with all of Europe's super powers in the mix.



For now, she will continue her studies in law while eyeing up the World Cup later this year, but she says retirement and a new career is something she does have planted firmly at the back of her mind.



"I'll know when I am ready. To be honest, it is definitely something that comes up because you want to do other things and have a family. I'll know when I am ready, I am not a huge planner and a go with the flow sort of person. But as a female it is something you've got to think about more."



