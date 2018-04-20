By Ijaz Chaudhry



A nine member Pakistan team will compete at the Youth Olympics' Asian Qualifiers at Bangkok, Thailand starting from April 25.





The side includes as many as three Dar Hockey Academy boys: Awaia Rasheed (goal keeper), Zulqarnain and Hammad Anjum.



Awais Rasheed hails from Lahore while Zualqarnain is from Pir Mahal (district Toba Tek Singh) and Hammad Anjum comes from Chichawatni (district Sahiwal).



The Lahore based academy provides the outstation boys with boarding and lodging as well as schooling facilities.



Hammad Anjum has toured Australia with the Pakistan under 18 side. For Awais and Zulqarnain, it is their first Pakistan selection.



All the boys have benefited from Dar Academy's preparatory tours abroad.



Awais and Zulqarnain have toured Holland and Malaysia while Hammad accompanied them for the Malaysian visit in December 2016.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com