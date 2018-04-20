

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Jeroen Hertzberger celebrated his return to the Dutch international squad with a Thursday night hat trick for HC Rotterdam in a 3-3 draw with Den Bosch.





The 32-year-old trained with Max Caldas’s national panel this week for the first time since the 2016 Olympic Games following a superb season with his club, topping the goalscoring charts.



In the wake of Rio, Hertzberger and Rob van der Horst were surprise omissions from the panel for the 2017 games.



Speaking about his return, though, Caldas said: “I told Jeroen that he had to work with a number of parts of his game. Jeroen is great inside the circle. Outside the circle, for example, it was difficult to play with him. Jeroen has started working on this and we are very satisfied with the progress that he has made. As a reward, he is now part of the Dutch team again.”



He has previously scored 89 goals in 196 international matches and has 26 goals to his name this season in the Hoofdklasse.



“We have worked with new players in the past year and we are satisfied with the growth that these players have gone through and we have started to score more field goals,” Caldas added.



“But we think there is still room for improvement. Jeroen is very goal oriented and if we choose him for the Champions Trophy or the World Cup, he can help us with that.



"He, like everyone else, has to fight for his place. I recently talked to Jeroen about everything for four hours.”



Euro Hockey League media release