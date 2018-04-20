



The top of the German league has become incredibly condensed with the top five covered by just five points in the wake of a series of close-run battles.





In the closing match of the weekend, last year’s champions Mannheimer HC drew 2-2 with Rot-Weiss Koln – the 2017 EHL champions – was a repeat of last year’s national final.



This time, Jan Fleckhaus gave Rot-Weiss the lead only for Timm Haase and Gonzalo Peillat to reverse the lead by the 47th minute. Christophe Ruhr’s goal four minutes later meant a share of the spoils.



Rot-Weiss also missed two penalty strokes in the process, something which was a cause for frustration afterwards.



"In my view, it was by far the best match from my team in 2018," said RWK coach André Henning. "Unfortunately we only got one goal in the first half of our superiority - at the break we should have led 3-0.



“MHC is already the most efficient team in the league. They scored two goals in their strongest phase - they did not have many more chances but our team has shown good morale [after that].”



It came a day after Rot-Weiss had drawn 3-3 with ninth placed TSV Mannheim, meaning they have five points out of their last possible 12 since the return to league action in 2018. Nonetheless, they remain top of the table but with a much smaller lead.



Uhlenhorst Mulheim moved up to second with a 1-1 draw against Mannheimer HC and then a 3-2 win over TSV Mannheim.



Harvestehuder THC were the big winners, beating Nurmeburg 5-2 and Munich SC 4-1, jumping into third place. Berliner HC are in fifth place following a mixed weekend but remain in the hunt for a playoff place.



Euro Hockey League media release