

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



There is a potential for three of the four Spanish playoff places to be filled this weekend in round 15 of the competition as Atletic Terrassa are in the last chance saloon against Real Club de Polo.





Polo are already assured of a top four finish, leading the way on 34 points despite a 1-1 home draw against Junior FC. Sergi Enrique’s goal put Junior in front before the in-form Max Plennevaux equalised in the closing phases.



It continues Junior’s excellent run of form that has seen them go unbeaten since November and gives them a great shot at a rare playoff.



They sit in third place and have eight points to spare over Ateltic but they do have a tough game on Saturday against fourth place Egara and another fixture against Club de Campo to come.



Campo’s title push was slowed when they had a surprise 3-3 draw at home against CD Terrassa with Leandro Tolini – who will head to La Gantoise in the Belgian league next year – needing to score a corner to tie the game up.



It means the Madrid club continue to trail Polo by three points with a potential final day showdown on the cards.



Club Egara are already assured of an EHL ticket for next season and they boosted their position last Sunday with a 5-1 win over SPV Complutense with Pau Quemada scoring a hat trick.



Atletic need to get a win over Polo and hope for a couple of sides above them to falter to give them a chance of closing the gap.



Euro Hockey League media release