KUALA LUMPUR: Malacca's MBMB Warriors and Penang's MSSP-PSHA wil play in the Division Two final of the boys Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) on Sunday.





MBMB Warriors, who had beaten TBSS Tampin 4-1 earlier, topped Group Y when they beat Anderson PHA 6-2 at the National Stadium yesterday.



And MSSP-PSHA edged KL Vipers 1-0 to top Group X, as they had beaten their Juniors 4-3 on Thursday.



Penang's winner was scored by Haikal Danial in the 35th minute. The goal also will see Penang promoted to Division One next season.



Malacca's six were scored by Fakhri Zaide (first), Hafizi Zainudin (26th), Amir Saifuddin (29th), Hariz Kamar (33rd), Hafizi Zainudin (41st), Amirul Syukri (46th),



And Anderson goals were scored by Amar Mustaqim Che Said (50th) and Rafiqul Husni 60th).



The win also saw Warriors gain promotion to Division One next season, ironically, they had declined to be promoted to the higher level this season -- 'because they were not ready yet'.



Malacca, who finished third in Division Two last season, were 'promoted' to Division One when Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) did not put up a team.



"We declined promotion when UniKL pulled out because we were not ready for the tougher division yet. We wanted to become champions in Division Two, and be promoted on merit.



"Now that we have earned it, we will play in the higher division next season. We still have one more match to claim the title, and even though some of my players are carrying injuries, I believe we can claim another victory," said MBMB Warriors coach Norikram Sulaiman.



Division Two, 20 teams divided into three groups, will see the top two teams in each group battle in Group X and Group Y, with the champions playing in the final while the second placed teams play for the bronze.



The three teams in Group X are KL Vipers, MSSPP-PSHA Jnrs and MSSPP-PSHA while in Group Y are TBSS Tampin, Anderson PHA and MBMB Warriors.



RESULTS: Division Two -- Group Y: Anderson PHA 2 MBMB Warriors 6; Group X: KL Vipers 0 MSSP-PSHA 1.



SATURDAY -- Division One: Pahang Thunderbolts v Anderson Thunderbolts (National Stadium Pitch, 5pm), Perlis Young Lions v SMKDBL-UniKL (Kangar, 5pm).



Division Two: Group X: MSSP-PSHA Juniors v KL Vipers (National Stadium Pitch II, 5pm); Group Y: TBSS Tampin v Anderson PHA (National Stadium Pitch II, 7.15pm).



SUNDAY -- Division One: SSTMI v Sabah SS Resilient (SSTMI, 5pm).



Tuesday: Old La Sallians Association of Klang v Sabah SS Resilient (Pandamaran, 5pm), PJCC Tigers v BJSS Thudnerbolts (PJCC Stadium, 5pm).



