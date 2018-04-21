

Grange’s Luke Cranney holds off Kelburne’s Neil McIntyre



The penultimate action in men`s and women`s National League 1 is a double header, courtesy of the “Beast from the East”, with many of the issues likely to be resolved over the weekend’s showdown.





Bromac Kelburne and Edinburgh University could seal their respective championship crowns, both hold a five point lead at the top, although the former is courtesy of having played a game more.



The bonus for Kelburne coach Gordon Shepherd is that Kelburne`s destiny lies in their own hands – win their last two fixtures and they take their 14th consecutive league title, in contrast points dropped at this belated stage could allow Grange to steal the glory.



The Paisley side have only one game this weekend, away to Edinburgh University. Last time out the champions were 3-1 winners with Michael Christie, Chris Nelson and Chris Caldwell on target.



While the students` recent league form has been sluggish, only two draws since the winter shutdown, but they have risen to the occasion in the Scottish Cup, recently ending the aspirations of Grove Menzieshill and Western Wildcats, and both away from home. Shepherd is too long in the tooth on the hockey front to take anything for granted, and it is certain his charges will be fired up for the three points.



So where does that leave second placed Grange? Six points in this weekend’s showdown against Uddingston and Hillhead at Fettes should be well within their grasp and that would reduce the deficit to two points with only a single game left.



Next comes the destiny of the top four places for the European play-offs. Kelburne, Grange and Grove Menzieshill are already in the mix, but Wildcats will need to sharpen their claws if they hope to be the other side involved as the Auchenhowie side faces a double trip to Tayside to take on Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers. A double reversal on the banks of the Tay could let in the chasing pack, principal among them is Clydesdale, Edinburgh University and Hillhead.



Last night Hillhead and Edinburgh fought out a 2-2 draw in a catch-up fixture, arguably a result that was of little use to either side`s aspirations. It was a game of two halves, the students were the dominant outfit in the first with goals from Callum White and Jack Jamieson. But Hillhead upped the intensity after the break and reduced the deficit with a well-worked penalty corner by Michael Sherry. Just as it looked as if the points were heading for Edinburgh David Gay pounced on a loose ball in the circle after quick thinking from Ross Jamieson and smashed it into the net for the equaliser.



Clydesdale`s recent run of good form came to an end against Grove Menzieshill last weekend, but the Titwood-based outfit are capable of picking up the six points on offer away to Hillhead and at a home showdown to University and put pressure on the Wildcats.



But there is a thin dividing line between challenging for a top four place and ending up in the relegation play-offs, especially as only four points separate Clydesdale in fifth place and Wanderers in ninth. Undoubtedly things become a little clearer by Sunday evening.





Amy Brodie of Edinburgh University strikes against Kelburne – photo by Andy Lovat



The women`s National League 1 title is also in the hands of present leaders Edinburgh University, they are five points ahead of Milne Craig Clydesdale Western with only three games left. They will be planning to ensure that gap doesn’t alter on Saturday as the students are at home showdown to bottom side Kelburne.



But on Sunday University travel to Titwood to take on Western, and an away victory would return the championship to the capital. Even if the Glasgow side should triumph Edinburgh`s lead would only be reduced to two points with only one game remaining, setting up another showdown on the final day of the season.



Last time out at Peffermill the students recorded a resounding 7-0 win, Sophie Maunder was top scorer with a hat-trick, and the striker is still finding the net on a regular basis.



Grove Menzieshill`s chances of the title are at a stretch after their 2-1 defeat by Western last weekend – they have two games in hand but are twelve points adrift of University. Even to grasp second spot they must take six points from this weekend`s encounters with Wildcats and Kelburne, and then hope Western drop some points.



Wildcats`s hold on the remaining top four spot looks secure, only Watsonians have an outside chance of catching them. But the Auchenhowie side will spend their weekend on Tayside, first against Grove Menzieshill on Saturday and Wanderers the following day, points here would confirm their status.



With Wanderers and Watsonians safely in mid-table, it is left for Hillhead, Grange and GHK to battle into the relegation play-offs along with the runners-up from division two. On paper Kelburne have still the chance to avoid the automatic drop, they are six points adrift of Grange, but this weekend`s double header is against Edinburgh University and then Grove Menzieshill – safety points could be difficult to grasp here.



Scottish Hockey Union media release