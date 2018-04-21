Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Scotland o35s men World Cup and Home Nations squads announced

Published on Saturday, 21 April 2018 10:00
The Scotland o35s men squads that will participate in the World Cup and upcoming Home Nations in the summer have been announced.



The Home Nations will be in Northern Ireland at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club between 22 of June and 24 of June. The Scots face a difficult start when they play England at 8pm on the opening day. They then play the Irish at 3.30pm the following day and then round off the weekend by facing Wales at 3pm on the Sunday.

This will be followed by the World Cup, held in Terrassa near Barcelona, between 27 July and 5 August. This promises to be a great competition with 11 age groups over both the men’s’ and the women’s’ competitions.

In the o35s age group Scotland could face Australia, England, Wales, Spain, Germany and South Africa.

There is a good mix of experience and a few fresh faces in the squad with nine players that will represent this age group for the first time.

In preparation for the tournament the guys plan to play a number of friendlies in and around central Scotland. If anyone would like to get involved in Scotland o35s men hockey in the future please contact Chris Miller on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Home Nations Squad    
Player     Club
Phil Mathison     Bishop Stortford
Martin Daw     Dunfermline Carnegie
Steven Moir     Harris
Ally Blair     Harris
Alan Meikle     Hillhead
Craig Hilton     Hillhead
Chris Wilson     Hillhead
Phil Godsiff     Hillhead
Jamie Frail     Hillhead
Magnus Ferrier     Inverleith
Graham Batchelor     Inverleith
Tom Hyndman     Uddingston
Chris Miller     Watsonians
James Hollington     Watsonians
Graham Stenhouse     Watsonians
Ashley Cochrane     Watsonians
Ewan Clark     Watsonians
Rob Stewart     Watsonians
   
World Cup Squad    
Player     Club
Phil Mathison     Bishop Stortford
Martin Daw     Dunfermline Carnegie
Steven Moir     Harris
Ally Blair     Harris
Craig Hilton     Hillhead
Chris Wilson     Hillhead
Phil Godsiff     Hillhead
Jamie Frail     Hillhead
Magnus Ferrier     Inverleith
Graham Batchelor     Inverleith
Andrew Dane     Inverleith
Cameron Pitcairn     Inverleith
Chris Miller     Watsonians
James Hollington     Watsonians
Graham Stenhouse     Watsonians
Jerome Moodley     Watsonians
Rob Stewart     Watsonians
Stuart Carrick     Winchmore Hill & Enfield

Scottish Hockey Union media release

