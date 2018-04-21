Scotland o35s men World Cup and Home Nations squads announced
The Scotland o35s men squads that will participate in the World Cup and upcoming Home Nations in the summer have been announced.
The Home Nations will be in Northern Ireland at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club between 22 of June and 24 of June. The Scots face a difficult start when they play England at 8pm on the opening day. They then play the Irish at 3.30pm the following day and then round off the weekend by facing Wales at 3pm on the Sunday.
This will be followed by the World Cup, held in Terrassa near Barcelona, between 27 July and 5 August. This promises to be a great competition with 11 age groups over both the men’s’ and the women’s’ competitions.
In the o35s age group Scotland could face Australia, England, Wales, Spain, Germany and South Africa.
There is a good mix of experience and a few fresh faces in the squad with nine players that will represent this age group for the first time.
In preparation for the tournament the guys plan to play a number of friendlies in and around central Scotland. If anyone would like to get involved in Scotland o35s men hockey in the future please contact Chris Miller on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Home Nations Squad
Player Club
Phil Mathison Bishop Stortford
Martin Daw Dunfermline Carnegie
Steven Moir Harris
Ally Blair Harris
Alan Meikle Hillhead
Craig Hilton Hillhead
Chris Wilson Hillhead
Phil Godsiff Hillhead
Jamie Frail Hillhead
Magnus Ferrier Inverleith
Graham Batchelor Inverleith
Tom Hyndman Uddingston
Chris Miller Watsonians
James Hollington Watsonians
Graham Stenhouse Watsonians
Ashley Cochrane Watsonians
Ewan Clark Watsonians
Rob Stewart Watsonians
World Cup Squad
Player Club
Phil Mathison Bishop Stortford
Martin Daw Dunfermline Carnegie
Steven Moir Harris
Ally Blair Harris
Craig Hilton Hillhead
Chris Wilson Hillhead
Phil Godsiff Hillhead
Jamie Frail Hillhead
Magnus Ferrier Inverleith
Graham Batchelor Inverleith
Andrew Dane Inverleith
Cameron Pitcairn Inverleith
Chris Miller Watsonians
James Hollington Watsonians
Graham Stenhouse Watsonians
Jerome Moodley Watsonians
Rob Stewart Watsonians
Stuart Carrick Winchmore Hill & Enfield
Scottish Hockey Union media release