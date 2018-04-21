



The Scotland o35s men squads that will participate in the World Cup and upcoming Home Nations in the summer have been announced.





The Home Nations will be in Northern Ireland at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club between 22 of June and 24 of June. The Scots face a difficult start when they play England at 8pm on the opening day. They then play the Irish at 3.30pm the following day and then round off the weekend by facing Wales at 3pm on the Sunday.



This will be followed by the World Cup, held in Terrassa near Barcelona, between 27 July and 5 August. This promises to be a great competition with 11 age groups over both the men’s’ and the women’s’ competitions.



In the o35s age group Scotland could face Australia, England, Wales, Spain, Germany and South Africa.



There is a good mix of experience and a few fresh faces in the squad with nine players that will represent this age group for the first time.



In preparation for the tournament the guys plan to play a number of friendlies in and around central Scotland. If anyone would like to get involved in Scotland o35s men hockey in the future please contact Chris Miller on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Home Nations Squad

Player Club

Phil Mathison Bishop Stortford

Martin Daw Dunfermline Carnegie

Steven Moir Harris

Ally Blair Harris

Alan Meikle Hillhead

Craig Hilton Hillhead

Chris Wilson Hillhead

Phil Godsiff Hillhead

Jamie Frail Hillhead

Magnus Ferrier Inverleith

Graham Batchelor Inverleith

Tom Hyndman Uddingston

Chris Miller Watsonians

James Hollington Watsonians

Graham Stenhouse Watsonians

Ashley Cochrane Watsonians

Ewan Clark Watsonians

Rob Stewart Watsonians



World Cup Squad

Player Club

Phil Mathison Bishop Stortford

Martin Daw Dunfermline Carnegie

Steven Moir Harris

Ally Blair Harris

Craig Hilton Hillhead

Chris Wilson Hillhead

Phil Godsiff Hillhead

Jamie Frail Hillhead

Magnus Ferrier Inverleith

Graham Batchelor Inverleith

Andrew Dane Inverleith

Cameron Pitcairn Inverleith

Chris Miller Watsonians

James Hollington Watsonians

Graham Stenhouse Watsonians

Jerome Moodley Watsonians

Rob Stewart Watsonians

Stuart Carrick Winchmore Hill & Enfield



Scottish Hockey Union media release