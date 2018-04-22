The 'Pride of Hockey' is a way in which we can celebrate the people who keep our hockey clubs going.



Alexie Beovich







Throughout National Hockey Week we will be highlighting a number of different people who make hockey great! Our first nomination for 2018 is Jayde Tamby





"Jayde was not a “sporty” kid. She spent her first season spinning around on her stick, without a care as to where the ball was. But during the season she had a turn at goal keeper.



She decided that was the spot for her because she didn’t have to run.



Fast forward a couple of years, many hours of training, including running, she has now represented Victoria twice and hockey has become her life.



She loves being a ball girl for the premier league, helping other kids with their keeper skills and working in the canteen at Mentone Hockey Club.



Jayde has only just turned 14 but she has inspired her whole family to play with her passion and love for the game!



She says “I love going to the club because it’s like my home. I know there is always going to be a friend there.”



Jayde's whole family now play hockey and spend their entire weekends at the club playing, volunteering and cheering."



If you think someone at your club deserves to be nominated as the 'Pride of Hockey' you can fill out the nomination form here.



Don't forget about our Elastoplast Hockey Trick competition. Upload your best trick, tag Hockey Australia and nominate your club and you could win $1000 worth of equipment for your club!







Hockey Australia media release