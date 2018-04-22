By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Penang's MSSP-PSHA feel they will be entering the field as underdogs against Malacca's MBMB Warriors in the Division Two final of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) today.





Malacca were Group A champions with a clean record in six matches, and they scored a mammoth 47 goals and only let in only three.



As for Penang, they emerged as Group B champions with five wins and a draw, scoring 39 goals and letting in six.



"I have watched Malacca play and they are a well rounded team and so I believe we will be the underdogs in the final," said team manager Yap Gark Soo.



But that does not mean Penang is going to take it lying down.



"Having reached this far, I know my players will again give their very best to claim the title before playing in the tougher Division One next season," said Gark Soo.



Malacca and Penang are both worty winners of a promotion next season, while Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) and Perlis Young Lions will be relegated to Division Two.



RESULTS -- Division One: Pahang Thunderbolts 3 Anderson Thunderbolts 0, Perlis Young Lions 1 SMKDBL-UniKL 3.



Division Two: Group X: MSSP-PSHA Juniors 0 KL Vipers 3; Group Y: TBSS Tampin 2 Anderson PHA 4.



SUNDAY -- Division One: SSTMI v Sabah SS Resilient (SSTMI, 5pm).



Division Two: Final -- MBMB Warriors (Malacca) v MSSPP-PSHA (Penang) (National Stadium Pitch II, 7.15pm); Third-Fourth: KL Vipers v Anderson PHA (National Stadium Pitch II, 5pm).



TUESDAY: Old La Sallians Association of Klang v Sabah SS Resilient (Pandamaran, 5pm), PJCC Tigers v BJSS Thudnerbolts (PJCC Stadium, 5pm).



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey