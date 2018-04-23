By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Penang State School Council (MSSPP)-Penang State Hockey Association (PSHA) lifted the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division Two title after prevailing in a penalty shootout.





The Islanders defeated Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Warriors 3-0 in a penalty shootout after both teams played to a 0-0 draw in the regulation time in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Putera Ahmad Syahmie Ahmad Aswad, Muhd Haikal Hilman Mohd Hanfiah and Muhd Fariz Harizan scored for Penang in the penalty shootout while Melaka failed to net a single goal in the shootout.



Penang development coach Jiwa Mohan said they entered two Penang teams in the league and are overjoyed that MSSPP-PSHA did exceptionally well to live up to their target of winning the title.



“MSSPP-PSHA Juniors also did well to finish top six among the20 teams that featured in Division Two.



“We are happy that MSSPP-PSHA secure a 100% record in the league with eight wins and one draw. This is good boost for us in the knockout stage,” said the former international.



Penang and Melaka will be promoted to Division One next year and both the teams will also feature in the knockout stage together with six top teams from Division One.



Jiwa said that their next mission is to do well in the knockout stage, which begins on May 2.



“Both the Penang teams are made of training squad for Sukma (Malaysia Games) in Ipoh in September. But I want my players to continue their winning ways in the knockout stage,” said Jiwa.



Meanwhile, KL Vipers MSSM KL came back from a goal down to edge Anderson PHA 2-1 at the same venue to finish third in Division Two.



Iqbal Nafis Rostam gave Ipoh School the lead in the third minute but the KL team came alive in the last quarter to score two goals.



Mohd Shafiq Abdullah was the toast for the KL team as he equalised in the 49th minute before he was on target again to net the winning goal in the last minute (60th).



RESULTS



DIVISION ONE



SSTMI JUNIORS 5 SSMS RESILIENT 1



DIVISION TWO



FINAL



MSSPP-PSHA 0 MBMB WARRIORS 0



(MSSPP-PSHA win 3-0 in penalty shootout)



THIRD PLACING



KL VIPERS MSSM KL 2 ANDERSON PHA 1



Malaysian Hockey blogspot