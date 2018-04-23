By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Penang's MSSPP-PSHA lifted the Division Two Junior Hockey League title when they beat Malacca's MBMB Warriors 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





The regulation time match was entertaining to the last drop, but ended 0-0 as both sides failed to find an opening in the semicircle.



However, there was good news for the losing side as well, as both the finalists qualified to play in Division One next season, while the two teams relegated to Division Two are Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) and Perlis Young Lions.



"I am very proud of the commitment shown by my players to become champions of Division Two. They fought every inch for the ball, but could not score in 60 minutes.



"It was a tensed shoot-out, but in the end we prevailed and now we will paly in Division One next season as well. It was a double reward night," said Penang coach G. Uthayan.



In the bronze battle, KL Vipers came back from the dead to beat Anderson PHA 2-1 in a rain-interrupted match.



Anderson were leading 1-0 with a third minute goal from Iqbalnafis Rostam but rain stopped the match in the third quarter and when it resumed, Shafiq Abdullah equalised in the 49th minute and then delivered the winner in the 60th minute.



KL Vipers made their Division Two debut this season, and finished a laudable third.



RESULTS -- Division Two: Final -- MBMB Warriors (Malacca) 0 MSSPP-PSHA (Penang) 0 (Penang won shoot out 3-0); Third-Fourth: KL Vipers 2 Anderson PHA 1.



Division One: SSTMI 5 Sabah SS Resilient 1.



TUESDAY: Old La Sallians Association of Klang v Sabah SS Resilient (Pandamaran, 5pm), PJCC Tigers v BJSS Thudnerbolts (PJCC Stadium, 5pm).



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey