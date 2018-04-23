Ben Somerford



The future of Australian Officiating on the international scene is looking strong following the announcement of appointments to the third Youth Olympic Games by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday evening.





Australia will be represented by three officials at the upcoming event that is the ‘younger sibling’ of the Olympics to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18.



Just seven years after his international officiating debut, South Australian Adam Webster has the honour of being appointed as the Assistant Technical Delegate, a role that has the responsibility of watching of the whole event.



This appointment comes after a successful Commonwealth Games campaign on home soil where he earned the position of Technical Official on the bronze medal match between England and India.



As an early 28th birthday present – Victorian umpire Rhiannon Murray, having just returned from a year abroad studying/working in Germany has been appointed to the event.



Following a quiet year officiating due to her other pursuits, this will be Murray’s fourth Hockey 5’s event having been appointed to three previous events within the Oceania region since 2015.



Also flying out of Melbourne for this event, will be James Unkles. At 27, James has been on the international officiating scene as an umpire for only three years with the Youth Olympic Games being his second appointment for 2018.



In March, Unkles was nominated by Hockey Australia to attend the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup held in Malaysia – an event that had five of the world’s top 10 teams attending.



Hockey at the 2018 Youth Olympics will in the Hockey 5’s format – FIH’s approved ‘short form’ of hockey that is played with up to five players from each team on the pitch at any time, a pitch that has boards/boundaries designed to keep the ball in play longer.



The Australian contingent of officials will be well supported by officials from the Oceania Hockey Federation with an additional four officials being appointed from New Zealand and Fiji.



These are; Colin French (NZL) as Umpire Manager, Helen Travers (NZL) and Ernest Movick (FIJI) as Technical Officials and Nick Saunders (NZL) as an Umpire.



Hockey Australia media release